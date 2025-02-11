Video: Hogan compares Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl to his negative reaction

Feb 11, 2025 - by James Walsh

Hulk Hogan appeared on FOX News’ Jesse Watters Prime Time on Monday night. When Hulk speaks to Watters, he is in character as opposed to a more calm, serious Hulk. But, he did mention an interesting nugget of information.

On Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl: “Well, you know, it kind of reminded me of when I got booed a few weeks ago when I was in LA on Netflix and it got 11 billion impressions. Coors spent $8,000,000 (on a Super Bowl commercial) to get 12 billion impressions. I got more just by getting booed, brother!”

