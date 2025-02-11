Video: Hogan compares Taylor Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl to his negative reaction
Hulk Hogan appeared on FOX News’ Jesse Watters Prime Time on Monday night. When Hulk speaks to Watters, he is in character as opposed to a more calm, serious Hulk. But, he did mention an interesting nugget of information.
On Swift getting booed at the Super Bowl: “Well, you know, it kind of reminded me of when I got booed a few weeks ago when I was in LA on Netflix and it got 11 billion impressions. Coors spent $8,000,000 (on a Super Bowl commercial) to get 12 billion impressions. I got more just by getting booed, brother!”
– @HulkHogan says he got more impressions being booed on @WWE RAW in LA than @CoorsLight got on their $8,000,000 Super Bowl commercial. Addresses @taylorswift13 being booed. pic.twitter.com/SWMWuEzavn
— WrestlingEpicenter.com's James Walsh (@K1andDone) February 11, 2025