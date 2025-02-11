NXT Report, 2/11/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Booker T, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves are on the call.
WWE NXT February 11th, 2025 Lineup:
- NXT Tag Team Title Contenders Match: Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)
- Steel Cage match for the NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland
- NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Lexis King (c) vs. Fandango
- Bayley vs. Cora Jade
Related Posts