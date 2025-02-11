Logan Paul wins Chamber qualifying match, The New Day attack Mysterio (video)
Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio with The Paulverizer to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match.
After the match, The New Day come out and attack Mysterio.
LOGAN PAUL MOVES ONE STEP CLOSER TO #WRESTLEMANIA!
He'll join PUNK, CENA and McINTYRE in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber! ⛓️
️:
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: After #WWERaw goes off the air, The New Day continue their heinous beatdown on Rey Mysterio and the rest of The LWO.
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025