Logan Paul wins Chamber qualifying match, The New Day attack Mysterio (video)

Feb 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio with The Paulverizer to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match.

After the match, The New Day come out and attack Mysterio.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Deonna Purrazzo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal