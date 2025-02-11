Liv Morgan suffers an eye injury on Raw

– Liv Morgan suffered an eye injury on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the opening match of this week’s edition of WWE RAW, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The finish came when SKY rolled up Morgan for a two count. Morgan then came back with a rollup of her own, but SKY rolled through and double stomped her. SKY went up top, hit the Over The Moonsault, and scored the 1, 2, 3.

Durante a promo da Judgment Day deu pra ver que o corte no supercílio da Liv foi bem feio.#WWERAW#RAWonNetflix pic.twitter.com/bGVHrAFdIj — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) February 11, 2025

