Ellering reacts to WWE release, Young Bucks drop the IWGP tag titles, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. inks deal

Feb 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr has signed with AAA Lucha Libre. His father, Dr. Wagner Jr said his son had multiple offers, including one from WWE.

– Tetsuya Naito/Hiromu Takahashi(LIJ) defeated The Young Bucks to become IWGP Tag Team Champions

Paul Ellering comments on being released from WWE with AOP while seemingly taking a shot at Triple H

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Deonna Purrazzo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal