Ellering reacts to WWE release, Young Bucks drop the IWGP tag titles, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. inks deal

– Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr has signed with AAA Lucha Libre. His father, Dr. Wagner Jr said his son had multiple offers, including one from WWE.

– Tetsuya Naito/Hiromu Takahashi(LIJ) defeated The Young Bucks to become IWGP Tag Team Champions

– Paul Ellering comments on being released from WWE with AOP while seemingly taking a shot at Triple H

.@WWE I am tired of the talking heads. Akam and Rezar can, without a doubt beat any Tag Team in the business today. Pedigree check.

LOD 2.O pic.twitter.com/6ipnCRQXWi — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) February 11, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

