Elektra Lopez comments on her WWE release, WWE Roadblock coming to MSG

– Former LDF member Elektra Lopez officially comments on her release from WWE

– WWE Roadblock is coming to The Theater at MSG on Tuesday, March 11th!

WWE Roadblock is coming to The Theater at MSG on Tuesday, March 11th! Presale starts tomorrow, February 12, at 10am ET with code: NXTLIVE MORE INFO: https://t.co/yfJQKQrRki

