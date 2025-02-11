Elektra Lopez comments on her WWE release, WWE Roadblock coming to MSG
– Former LDF member Elektra Lopez officially comments on her release from WWE
#wwe pic.twitter.com/kjyTFxFobL
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 11, 2025
– WWE Roadblock is coming to The Theater at MSG on Tuesday, March 11th!
WWE Roadblock is coming to The Theater at MSG on Tuesday, March 11th!
Presale starts tomorrow, February 12, at 10am ET with code: NXTLIVE
MORE INFO: https://t.co/yfJQKQrRki
️ TICKETS: https://t.co/rKKLI6j3CN pic.twitter.com/OnUDkNc7Zx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2025
Presale starts tomorrow, February 12, at 10am ET with code: NXTLIVE