Elektra Lopez comments on her WWE release, WWE Roadblock coming to MSG

Feb 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former LDF member Elektra Lopez officially comments on her release from WWE

– WWE Roadblock is coming to The Theater at MSG on Tuesday, March 11th!

Presale starts tomorrow, February 12, at 10am ET with code: NXTLIVE

