Dynamite to be taped tonight as crew heads Down Under for Grand Slam

AEW will be taping Dynamite tonight from the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas as a big crew and staff will be heading to Brisbane, Australia to prepare for Grand Slam.

The AEW contingent is expected to head Down Under after tonight’s broadcast to give them enough time to recover after the long flight and also do some events in the community leading up to the big day on Saturday.

Tickets for Grand Slam: Australia from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre remain available via Ticketek.com.au starting from $20.

