Court rules that McMahon attorney withheld documents from federal grand jury

The Associated Press is running a story where a former lawyer for Vince McMahon was found to have withheld documents from a federal grand jury as McMahon was investigated for his NDAs with two former employees.

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York upheld a lower court ruling, saying the documents in question were not protected by attorney-client privilege because of an exception for crime or fraud.

In total, 208 pages were withheld illegally.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment while McMahon’s representatives said they had no immediate comment on the ruling.

McMahon has previously claimed that he is no longer under investigation although the appeals court referred to the ruling which concerns proceedings currently before a grand jury.

