WWE Raw Results 2/10/25

WWE Raw returns live tonight on Netflix from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, as well as appearances by CM Punk and AJ Styles.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, February 10, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – FEBRUARY 10, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque opens the show as always. We then see arrival shots of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley and Logan Paul.

“Main Event” Jey Uso Picks GUNTHER As Opponent For WrestleMania 41

Inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN., the familiar sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s entrance tune plays and out in his bright orange “YEET!” shirt comes the winner of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, and one-half of one of the world title main events at this year’s WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event.

The crowd, and Pat McAfee and Michael Cole alike, get into an enthusiastic YEET-frenzy as the charismatic WWE veteran makes his way through the crowd. He hops the barricade and does his usual three-hand-slap greeting with McAfee and Cole, the latter of whom damn-near did a touchdown celebration for not missing this time.

In what is becoming a new tradition, for the third consecutive time since making his WWE ring entrance on Raw and SmackDown since winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match, the fans demand a YEET-encore, and as always, they get exactly that. The theme music starts back up, Uso hits the ropes and the YEET-waves spread throughout the crowd again.

As Uso heads out to hop on the commentary desk to continue the YEET-party, out of nowhere we hear Cole yell for Uso to watch out. On that note, we see Uso fall out of frame as GUNTHER sweeps his legs out from under him. Uso crashes on the floor at ringside off the commentary desk and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion begins putting the boots to him.

Uso eventually fights back, but once again gets overtaken and beaten down by “The Ring General” as a ton of WWE officials and security members try and break things up. They do, but GUNTHER goes back after Uso and adds to the beatdown. As GUNTHER is finally pulled away, as he heads up the aisle, we hear Uso on the mic.

“I probably shouldn’t say this,” Uso began, before officially announcing that he is choosing GUNTHER as the champion he is using his Royal Rumble win to challenge on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this April at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

