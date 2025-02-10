WWE News and Notes

Feb 10, 2025

– AEW sources expected several within the Hurt Syndicate to push for Cedric Alexander in the company.

– Michin posts an emotional goodbye message to The Good Brothers after being released from WWE

– John Cena winning in the Elimination Chamber was the plan since probably October or November, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– WWE have had discussions of hosting this year’s ‘Money in the Bank’ PLE from an international location in early July.

(source: @WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)

