WWE News and Notes

– AEW sources expected several within the Hurt Syndicate to push for Cedric Alexander in the company.

– Michin posts an emotional goodbye message to The Good Brothers after being released from WWE

To the family I never expected, but grateful to have. My big brothers are forever. I love you so much, can’t wait to see what craziness they are about to get into! #TooSweetForever @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG pic.twitter.com/DoWZChxssT — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) February 8, 2025

– John Cena winning in the Elimination Chamber was the plan since probably October or November, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– WWE have had discussions of hosting this year’s ‘Money in the Bank’ PLE from an international location in early July.

(source: @WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)

