Video: Rhea Ripley to defend the Women’s title again IYO SKY

Rhea Ripley will defend the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY on the Raw after Elimination Chamber.

IN THREE WEEKS ON #WWERAW: IYO SKY vs. RHEA RIPLEY for the Women's World Championship! #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/oXc9pahu1j — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025

