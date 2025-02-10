Updates on Trish Stratus and Thea Hail, Raw matches

– Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match is official for RAW on Monday.

– Lyra Valkyrie vs Bayley in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match is official for RAW.

– Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky vs Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez is official for RAW.

– WWE sources have told Fightful that Trish Stratus is expected to be involved with WWE in some form heading to Elimination Chamber. Her name is often brought up in creative.

– Thea Hail is back in action. She wrestled at a NXT Live Event this weekend, facing Jacy Jayne.

