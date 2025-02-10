Ric Flair’s Wooooo! Energy drink now available through Amazon

The Ric Flair Wooooo! Energy drink is now available to purchase via Amazon.

Available in packs of 12, Amazon is selling the “adaptogenic mushroom drink” for $38.99 with the lemon and dragon fruit flavor in stock.

Wooooo! Energy was a sponsor on AEW television for several months before the relationship between Flair and the company ended abruptly.

