Ric Flair’s Wooooo! Energy drink now available through Amazon

Feb 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

The Ric Flair Wooooo! Energy drink is now available to purchase via Amazon.

Available in packs of 12, Amazon is selling the “adaptogenic mushroom drink” for $38.99 with the lemon and dragon fruit flavor in stock.

Wooooo! Energy was a sponsor on AEW television for several months before the relationship between Flair and the company ended abruptly.

