Ric Flair’s Wooooo! Energy drink now available through Amazon
The Ric Flair Wooooo! Energy drink is now available to purchase via Amazon.
Available in packs of 12, Amazon is selling the “adaptogenic mushroom drink” for $38.99 with the lemon and dragon fruit flavor in stock.
Wooooo! Energy was a sponsor on AEW television for several months before the relationship between Flair and the company ended abruptly.
Huge News!!! @woooooenergy Is Now Available For Purchase On @amazon! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/QNgpqmRzhp
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 9, 2025
