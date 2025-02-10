NFL Tight End For San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle, Appears In Ring With Penta Before 2/10 WWE Raw

WWE taped two matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, February 10, 2025.

In the first of two matches taped for the show, Zoey Stark defeated Maxxine Dupri, while the second bout saw Penta beat Grayson Waller in singles action.

Following his victory, Penta was joined in the ring by NFL star George Kittle. The San Francisco 49ers Tight End was wearing a Penta mask and did the three fingers down pose with the masked star, before removing his mask and hugging the luchador.

