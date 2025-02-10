Mercedes Mone responds to critics of her upcoming match with Harley Cameron

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to defend her TBS championship against Harley Cameron at the 2025 AEW Grand Slam event in Brisbane, Australia. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated the following about the match…

“Mercedes is really really good, and I think this is the biggest test for Mercedes. Because they’re going to Australia and (Harley’s) from Australia, and she’s getting a championship match and she’s really (over).”

“And if Mercedes is the great worker that she often shows herself to be, she should take this as a challenge to go, ‘You know what, I’m gonna make this woman, I’m gonna be Ric Flair’. You wanna be Ric Flair? This is Ric Flair and Sting. That’s what it is. So go and make Sting. And I’m not saying Harley Cameron’s as good as Sting, but Harley Cameron as far as charisma and everything like that, she’s showing as much as Sting did before the Ric Flair match. I’m not saying it’s gonna last for 40 years like Sting, but that’s my analogy. Are you the Ric Flair of women? Go make her.”

Mercedes responded to the comments with a simple “STFU” message along with a “nerd alert” GIF.

(quotes: WrestleTalk.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

