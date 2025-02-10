Linda McMahon’s Senate hearing set for Thursday

Linda McMahon will have her Senate hearing to become Secretary of Education this coming Thursday at 10AM ET.

Her role in the cabinet might be short-lived though as her boss, President Trump, has ordered McMahon to close the Department of Education.

“I told Linda, ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job,’” Trump told reporters last week. “I want her to put herself out of a job.”

If confirmed, it will be McMahon’s second stint on Trump’s cabinet after she served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration during his first term.

