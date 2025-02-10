Linda McMahon’s Senate hearing set for Thursday

Feb 10, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Linda McMahon will have her Senate hearing to become Secretary of Education this coming Thursday at 10AM ET.

Her role in the cabinet might be short-lived though as her boss, President Trump, has ordered McMahon to close the Department of Education.

“I told Linda, ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job,’” Trump told reporters last week. “I want her to put herself out of a job.”

If confirmed, it will be McMahon’s second stint on Trump’s cabinet after she served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration during his first term.

