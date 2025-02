Jey Uso to face Gunther at WrestleMania

Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title is official for WrestleMania.

BREAKING NEWS: 2025 Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso just picked the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, as his #WrestleMania opponent! #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/5dXfYsbILA — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025

