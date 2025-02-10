Dominik Mysterio expresses excitement about WWE’s collaboration with TNA

Dominik Mysterio expressed excitement about WWE’s collaboration with TNA and hinted at making an impact there himself. He was reluctant to name a specific competitor in TNA but referenced a recent match result, saying, “I can’t say I’m too focused on anybody in TNA, but I don’t like to say his name. I think we know who we’re talking about. I’m not going to say his name. He just beat Dolph. I’ve beaten Dolph, so, yeah, I’ll just leave that at that.”

Addressing WWE’s historical reluctance to collaborate with other promotions, Mysterio acknowledged the significance of this partnership: “As far as WWE being able to, like you said, they’re always in their own sandbox. They never really played well with others, as some might say. But I think this is huge. This is such an amazing opportunity for not only WWE, but for TNA.”

Reflecting on his personal history with TNA, he noted how influential the promotion had been in his early years: “I grew up watching all sorts of wrestling. My godfather, Konnan, was on iMPACT!, doing LAX. So, like, I, like, I grew up on that, on those guys, and seeing that. Suicide, Christopher Daniels, and all those guys, it was crazy, right?”

With WWE now collaborating with TNA, Mysterio saw an opportunity to make a mark: “So now being able to go back and now we’re in cahoots with them, that’s pretty cool, dude. I’d love to show up on TNA. Why not? I’d love to go and take over. I went down to NXT and took over NXT. So, why not go down to TNA and take over TNA?”

Source: Battleground Podcast

