AEW star’s car stolen, Chad Gable could be headed to AAA
– Lance Archer via X:
My SUV was stolen today.
Mid of day at a Costco in Duncanville TX.
If you live In Dallas/Ft Worth TX and happen to see a
2018 White Yukon Denali
License plate
VGZ 9119
24 in rims w white wall tires
Extra dark window tint.
Please report to Duncanville PD
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 11, 2025
– In his quest to conquer luchadores, there are rumors that Chad Gable could actually be working some matches in AAA while he’s off WWE TV:
“I also have been told – I don’t know if this is true or not, I sure hope it is – that Chad Gable is actually going to be working some dates for AAA.”
(Source: Bryan Alvarez)