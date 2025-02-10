AEW star’s car stolen, Chad Gable could be headed to AAA

– Lance Archer via X:

My SUV was stolen today.

Mid of day at a Costco in Duncanville TX.

If you live In Dallas/Ft Worth TX and happen to see a

2018 White Yukon Denali

License plate

VGZ 9119

24 in rims w white wall tires

Extra dark window tint.

Please report to Duncanville PD — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 11, 2025

– In his quest to conquer luchadores, there are rumors that Chad Gable could actually be working some matches in AAA while he’s off WWE TV:

“I also have been told – I don’t know if this is true or not, I sure hope it is – that Chad Gable is actually going to be working some dates for AAA.”

(Source: Bryan Alvarez)

