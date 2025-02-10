AEW grappler removed from roster and now a free agent, released WWE talent says “thank you”

– Malakai Black (Aleister Black) has been officially removed from the AEW roster on the company’s website. PWinsider reports that Black is now a free agent and is expected to return to WWE with Triple H now in charge and his wife Zelina Vega on SmackDown.

– Giovanni Vinci comments on being released from WWE as he thanks the company for everything

