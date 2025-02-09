Video: Perry Saturn recounted a fistfight he had with Bam Bam Bigelow, being shot

Perry Saturn tells the story about getting shot in the neck and shoulder trying to save a woman from getting r*ped “Monday I was gonna go to RAW and I got shot on Friday and it f****** ended everything.” (Maven YT) pic.twitter.com/nSb3ajS3XU — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 7, 2025

In an interview with Maven, Perry Saturn talked about being shot in the neck and shoulder. The incident happened just as he was preparing for a return. He explained that he had dropped off a dancer at her workplace when he heard a woman screaming. Thinking strippers were fighting, he went to check and saw two men attacking a woman. He intervened, shoving one of the men, but the other turned and shot him in the neck and shoulder. The injuries ultimately ended his wrestling career, as he still had time left on his WWE contract but was unable to continue.

Saturn recounted a fistfight he had with Bam Bam Bigelow. He described Bigelow as a “big fat [expletive]” who acted like a giant and refused to sell moves in the ring. Saturn didn’t tolerate that and laid his shots in harder. When Bigelow still wouldn’t cooperate, Saturn attacked him in the locker room, leaving him with two black eyes before they had to wrestle that night.

Source: Maven Huffman YouTube

