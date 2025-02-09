Video: Penta on WWE dream matches, the origin of Cero Miedo, his entrance, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

On WWE dream matches:

“I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu. Bron Breakker, he is in my [sights]. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor.”

On being compared to Rey Mysterio:

“I have the best answer for that, it is the truth. I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE. Because Rey Mysterio has my respect. Rey Mysterio is the legend, Rey Mysterio is my role model, but I want to be the first Penta because my style is very different. My style in the ring is different to Rey Mysterio’s. Rey Mysterio inspired me, of course. But I don’t wanna say I am like he is.”

On the origin of Cero Miedo:

“The truth is, I love the Corridos. In Mexican music is the Corridos. In Mexico, there are the Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. And a lot of songs say, ‘Cero miedo mi compa’, in English is like no fear my friend, something like that. But I started [hearing it], okay, I like it. I like it. In my first interview in AAA in Mexico I need to do the promo and it is like how do I finish it? ‘Cero miedo!’ Just like my reaction was the ‘Cero miedo!’ Okay. After that, everyone [said to me] ‘Hey, cero miedo!’ is like, okay, I got it. I improved the cero miedo with the hands, you know, the T-shirts and everything. But the truth is cero miedo comes from the Corridos in Mexico.”

On his entrance:

“This entrance is 100% a Triple H idea, thank you for that. I feel very special, because the fire for me is very important. I like it. The dragons have a fire. When I feel it behind me, the fires I feel, the power I feel, the more energy [I have]. I wanna destroy somebody there. This is the truth brother. But when I see on the TV my entrance it is like, wow, I feel like a big star. A really big star.”

