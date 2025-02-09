Samu Anoa’i to undergo heart surgery, GoFundMe campaign launched

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the medical expenses for Samu Anoa’i who is undergoing open heart surgery tomorrow.

Samu, the former WWF Tag Team champion as part of The Headshrinkers, has gone through a rough few years health-wise, including being diagnosed with liver cancer.

His daughter Leila started the GoFundMe campaign after doctors advised them that he requires surgery, including a double bypass. A $60,000 goal has been set.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

