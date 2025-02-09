Real name: Luca Crusifino

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 246 lbs.

Date of birth: November 16, 2000

Hometown: McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

Pro debut: February 21, 2023

Trained by: Chris LeRusso[

Finishing move:

Biography

– After graduating from high school, Macek went on to study at Duquesne University, majoring in sociology.

– On April 6, 2022, it was reported that Macek had signed with WWE after undergoing a tryout at the WWE Performance Center.

– He was later assigned the name Luca Crusifino and the gimmick of a lawyer.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

