Hologram returns after four months out

The popular Hologram returned to AEW last night at Collision, helping Komander from an attack by Rush, The Beast Mortos, and Dralisticio.

LFI were trying to rip the mask off Komander when the lights went out and a video played of Hologram “loading.” He came out and took out all three members of LFI one by one before he and Komander then teamed up and wiped out LFI with a double dive from the ring.

The young Mexican luchador got injured in October and has been out of action ever since. He was written off TV following an attack by LFI.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

