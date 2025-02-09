Harley Cameron on her transition into wrestling

Harley Cameron spoke with Denise Salcedo about her transition into wrestling and how the entertainment side came naturally to her.

“Honestly, the entertainment side of stuff came easy to me. I had a history in fitness and athletics in different ways, but when I actually got in the ring and I felt running the ropes, taking bumps, everything that came with the actual physical side, it was a very rude awakening because I feel like until you do it, you don’t ever appreciate how difficult it is.”

She admitted that her background in bodybuilding didn’t fully prepare her for the physical demands of wrestling.

“A part of me thought, well, I’ve done all of these bodybuilding shows, but that doesn’t make me able to do what these amazing athletes can do. It’s like what you said, it just really came down to me saying, if I want this bad enough, I need to work.”

While she felt confident in promos, she struggled with the in-ring work.

“I loved promo days because I thought, oh, this is the stuff I’m good at, and then I was terrified to do a lot of stuff, and I was uncomfortable with a lot of the physicality. But I thought that if I pushed myself in ways that I’m uncomfortable and I just keep training, then I’ll get better.”

She stays committed to improving every day.

“Still to this day, I land from the airport and I go to the ring and I train. I just put the work in in the ring because I know that’s where I have to. I’m very new to the in-ring work, but I also have amazing coaches and people around me that I just want to learn from.”

She knows the physicality of wrestling is her biggest hurdle, but she’s determined to keep growing.

“Definitely, I need to expand the repetition in the ring, that’s what I will always continue to need to grow on. You know, I’ll train forever. I’m just so passionate about it that I just want to keep learning and getting better. That’s definitely the hardest part for me, the physicality. The other stuff, I feel pretty comfortable with.”

