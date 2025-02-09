Britt Baker with the Bella twins at the Madden Bowl (pix), Jake Something stripped of the DPW title

Feb 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– DPW World Heavyweight Champion Jake Something has informed the company that he is injured, and currently does not have a timetable for his return.

Deadlock Pro Wrestling released statement on X today revealing that Something will unfortunately be stripped of his world championship, and a new champion will be crowned over the next couple of months of shows.

Britt Baker with Nikki and Brie Bella at the Madden Bowl.

