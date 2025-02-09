Backstage opinion of Giovanni Vinci, McIntyre-Knight at Smackdown, Giulia eyeing WWE matches

– Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that there were some people in WWE who were behind Giovanni Vinci. However, his return to the company under a new repackaging wasn’t followed up on in any way. He said, “There were some in the company that were high on Giovanni Vinci upon creating the vignettes for him last year. That didn’t end up conveying to TV, and most that we’ve spoken to believe he was pushed down the card with them knowing he wouldn’t be brought back.”

– During a Interview With Tokyo Sports: NXT Champion Giulia says she wants to fight IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Rhea Ripley in WWE.

– Fightful Select reports that Drew McIntyre and LA Knight were fine working together last night on SmackDown, and it was noted that things got a little rough physically, but both men came out ”okay” and there were no issues following the match. McIntyre was said to have no issues with Knight’s promo as well.

