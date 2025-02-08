TKO Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel on the Pat McAfee show

TKO and Endeavor Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday to discuss a variety of subjects, including of course, WWE.

When it came time to discuss the Elimination Chamber, Emanuel let out a little hint.

“I think there’s some pretty good things gonna happen there,” Emanuel said.

Questioned by McAfee if he’s now in the writers room or how much he’s involved, Emanuel said he’s involved to a certain extent.

“I’m not in ’em like, I don’t pick the fights and I don’t pick what’s going on in WWE, but in the business side, yeah, I hear things!”

Emanuel also described Netflix as “incredible partners” and they’re all happy that their Raw numbers are up. Emanuel said that originally, they gave Netflix a presentation on NXT but then they quickly shifted to Raw and a few months later they were signing their biggest television deal ever.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

