Three more qualify for Elimination Chamber 2025 matches

Three WWE Superstars qualified for the Elimination Chamber last night on Friday Night Smackdown.

Bianca Belair was the first one to punch her ticket to Toronto after she went through Piper Niven in the first qualifying match of the night. Belair won after hitting her KOD finisher for the pin.

Drew McIntyre also qualified after a triple threat match which involved Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. McIntyre won after a Claymore Kick to Knight who was ready to hit the BFT on Uso. The two played up their Royal Rumble bust-up which caused McIntyre to storm out of Lucas Oil Stadium after his elimination.

And the third and last qualifying match of the night was another women’s match where the returning Alexa Bliss defeated Candace LeRae with the Sister Abigail to move on to the EC.

Next week, Chelsea Green will take on Naomi and Damian Priest vs Jacob Fatu vs Braun Strowman in the two qualifying matches on Smackdown.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

