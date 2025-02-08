The Undertaker praises the evolution of WWE’s women’s division

The Undertaker praised the evolution of WWE’s women’s division and how it has influenced the men’s roster to improve their performance. He acknowledged the significant rise of women’s wrestling, stating, “The whole women’s division in its own right has gone (up).”

He went on to note that at one point, the women showcased more intensity and toughness than their male counterparts, saying, “There are times when I watch and for a while, the women had a little bit more grit than the men did.” However, he observed that the men have since recognized this and responded by elevating their own performances. “Now, the men have kind of figured that out and were like, ‘We need to step up our game,’” he explained.

The Undertaker’s comments highlight the impact of WWE’s female superstars in raising the overall standard of competition, pushing both divisions to deliver stronger performances.

Source: Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway

