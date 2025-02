Tag team released by WWE, Blair Davenport reacts to her releaese

– Bea Priestley (Blair Davenport) reacts to her WWE release, referencing her ‘Top Gaijin’ pre-WWE nickname

TOP GAIJIN — BEA PRIESTLEY (@BDavenportWWE) February 8, 2025

– Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been released from WWE.

(Sources: PWInsider and Fightful)

Updated list of WWE releases:

– AOP

– Paul Ellering

– Blair Davenport

– Cedric Alexander

– Sonya Deville

– Isla Dawn

– Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email