Seth Rollins makes a bold statement regarding the comparison between WWE and AEW talent

“I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level.” – Seth Rollins (SiriusXMSports) pic.twitter.com/3R2e32iiT9 — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 8, 2025

Seth Rollins made a bold statement regarding the comparison between WWE and AEW talent, asserting that there is no equivalent to a blockbuster trade like Luka Dončić switching teams in the wrestling world. He stated, “I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy.”

Rollins emphasized that AEW lacks a talent on the same tier as WWE’s biggest superstars, particularly someone comparable to John Cena. He went on to speculate on a hypothetical trade scenario, suggesting that if a major deal were to happen, “So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is.”

His comments suggest that while MJF might be the closest AEW has to a major crossover star, even he wouldn’t be on the same level as someone like Cena in terms of legacy, impact, and mainstream recognition.

Source: SiriusXM Sports

