Rumored top WrestleMania 41 match

As seen during the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Seth Rollins gave Roman Reigns a curb stomp on the steel steps. On Monday’s RAW, it was announced that Reigns will be out of action for the “foreseeable future.”

At this time, there are reportedly plans for John Cena to win the 2025 men’s Elimination Chamber match. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Reigns injury angle was booked “to keep Reigns out of the Chamber since he wasn’t winning it anyway and thus would have to be pinned, and WWE never has its top faces (Rhodes or Reigns) lose via pin unless there is a major storyline reason directly stemming from the pin to do so.”

Meltzer confirmed a previous report that Reigns vs. Rollins vs. CM Punk is currently planned for Wrestlemania 41. Punk is scheduled for the Chamber match so the belief is that the triple threat match won’t be announced until after the Chamber event on March 1st.

