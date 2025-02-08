Ricky Starks defeated KENTA to become the new DEFY World Champion

DEFY HUNDREDTH celebrated DEFY’s 8 year anniversary for the historic Washington Hall in front of a sold out, turn away crowd.

RICKY STARKS defeated DEFY World Champion KENTA to win the title in a shocking match! We also saw RICOCHET show up to a surprised audience but was meant to be one of the longest sustained crowd reactions in a long time. It was so loud he was barely audible. SWERVE Strickland and PRINCE NANA attacked him!

SEATTLE WA: February 7, 2025 Washington Hall

Ricky Stakrs defeated KENTA (c) to Win the DEFY World Championship…The Amerikan Gunz defeated Midnight Heat…DEFY Women’s World Champion Marina Shafir (c) defeated Zamaya…The Bollywood Boyz defeated C4…Nick Wayne defeated Marcus Mathers…DEFY World Tag Team Champions Sinner & Saint (c) and Evan Rivers defeated Los Desperados (Gringo Loco & Arez & Latigo) in a Ladder Match

Next events:

Saturday, March 15, 2025 – Seattle WA, Washington Hall

Sunday, April 13, 2025 – Seattle WA, Washington Hall

Thursday, April 17, 2025 – Las Vegas NV, Palms Casino part of The Collective

Tickets: https://www.DefyWrestling.com

