NXT Live Results / Tampa, Florida / Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Complete Results from the University Area Community Complex:

Lola Vice defeats Izzi Dame

Lince Dorado defeats Dion Lennox

Wes Lee defeats Troy Yearwood

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Bronco Nima …….

Zaria defeats Jakara Jackson

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon

Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Ashante (Thee) Adonis

Ethan Page comes out for a promo and is attacked by Je’Von Evans. The two brawl out of the arena to the back area.

Shotzi / Tatum Paxley / Gigi Dolin defeat Ariana Grace / Lainey Reid / Nikkita Lyons

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Eddy Thorpe

Thanks to @ghostlykiddd and @SmileyMambo in attendance

