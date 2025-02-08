New Match for AEW Grandslam Australia

Feb 8, 2025 - by Achal Mohindra

New Match for AEW Grand Slam Australia

On Collision during Harley Half Time Concert, Mercedes Mone got involved and Harley challenged her to match for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia which was accepted by Mercedes Mone.

