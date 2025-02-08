New Match for AEW Grandslam Australia
On Collision during Harley Half Time Concert, Mercedes Mone got involved and Harley challenged her to match for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship at AEW Grand Slam Australia which was accepted by Mercedes Mone.
The CEO Mercedes Moné has NO time for the Harley Halftime Show…
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@MercedesVarnado | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/s3ZY6dZX50
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2025