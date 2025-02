– Lyra Valkyria posted:

Good Riddance

We're FREE!

Unfortunately she's indestructible and after coming all the way from hell i doubt she'll stop here.

Good luck to the next locker room, you'll always know when she's in the room.. or even in the building…you'll hear her before you see her#90days pic.twitter.com/CjUp5MrYBw

— LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) February 8, 2025