Jim Ross congratulated Triple H for WWE HOF, Rey Fenix comments on his AEW status

– Legendary announcer Jim Ross says he’s spoken to Triple H after congratulating him on his induction into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame:

“I sent him a text the other day, congratulating him, and believe it or not, it was the day after the Rumble, he texted me back.

He doesn’t forget those that have helped him along the way and those that he respects, and he’s doing a great job.”

– Rey Fenix opens up about his AEW status.

“It’s very difficult to wear the shirt of one relationship when you need the other party to back you up, to support you, or simply not ask for anything exaggerated that you deserve as an athlete and as part of the relationship.

“… basically I’m still under contract with an additional extension. I am waiting to be used, to be called to work, or to have my situation clarified a little more”.

(Source: YouTube | iztaparrasta)

