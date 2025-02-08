Carmella opens up about her medical struggles after giving birth

WWE’s Carmella opens up about her medical struggles after giving birth:

“EMGs, MRIs, spine specialists, neurologists, physical therapy.

Just a few of the things I’ve been up to lately trying to get this foot better.

No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it.

But here I am living it 14 months later”

She previously confirmed that she has been dealing with foot drop, a condition caused by damage to a nerve which she suffered during childbirth.

