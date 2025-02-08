Bully Ray says Jey Uso should beat Gunther at Wrestlemania, Kurt Angle’s top three matches

Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) says WWE must have Jey Uso defeat Gunther to become World Champion at WrestleMania 41

“Jey Uso white hot right now. I think that people would be so disappointed if he didn’t win and if he didn’t defeat Gunther to become World Champion.

Not only would you be taking away the victory, you’re taking away the rematch victory and you’re taking away the fun of 70,000 people ‘Yeeting’ in unison in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41.”

– Kurt Angle was asked to list his Top 3 greatest matches on Dutch Mantell’s podcast

1. Chris Benoit – Royal Rumble 03

2. Shawn Michaels – Wrestlemania 21

3. Undertaker – NWO 06

