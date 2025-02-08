Bayley wants consistency in the women’s division, Paul Ellering on his and AOP’s releases

– During a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, Bayley revealed that she wants too see consistency in the Women’s division in 2025.

She said “Man, I just want consistency. We struggled a lot with the Women’s Tag Team Titles, having the consistency of being on shows and tag teams to participate in matches. Now we’re kind of getting in the flow of that, Bianca has held those titles with both partners so well. But I just want to see the same with the women’s Intercontinental, with the women’s U.S. Championship consistency. I want to see girls pushing themselves to get to that next level. I want to see other girls getting opportunities, and I want to see those titles on pay-per-views.”

– Paul Ellering comments on his and AOP’s release from WWE…

.@WWE Yesterday, the clouds covered the bright sun.

Today, the sun shines on a clear and robust future.#AOP. The most Precious One. #MEGA pic.twitter.com/flIIoyWtQh — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) February 8, 2025

