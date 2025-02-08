Another WWE release, updated list

Feb 8, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Sean Ross Sapp reports that Giovanni Vinci has all been released from WWE.

Vinci also had a rough time after being split from Imperium. The Italian star was moved to NXT again before being recalled to Smackdown last year, only to lose his first match in three seconds. His last match was a dark match against Luke Gallows in December 2024. He had been working for WWE since 2017.

Updated list of WWE releases:

AOP
Paul Ellering
Blair Davenport
Cedric Alexander
Sonya Deville
Isla Dawn
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Giovanni Vinci

