AEW Collision – Feb 8, 2025

Feb 8, 2025

Live From: Houston, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Collision kicks of with Mark Briscoe saying tonight it is Briscoe Vs Fletcher and tonight your ass gets kicked, we then see Kyle Fletcher with Don Callis Family responding say he will do this on his own.

The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir) make their way down to ringside and a security guard is tossed at ringside by Shafir. Moxley grabs a mic and complains about Adam Copeland wanting an AEW World Title shot and says he has no power here. Moxley then says he has a thousand reasons why he won’t give Cope a title shot. Moxley then says he doesn’t like anything about Cope. Moxley then says Cope doesn’t know anything about AEW or being AEW World Champion so he can take his challenge and stick it up his ass.

Moxley then says they could have a fight and tells Cope to bring his friend Jay White to Grand Slam: Australia and he’ll whip both of their asses. Moxley then says if he decides it’s time to break Cope’s neck, he won’t come back from that. Moxley and Shafir then leave the ring, hops the barricade and heads to the back.

3 Way Trios Tag Team Match

2.0 – Matt Menard and Daddy Magic and AEW TNT Champion: Daniel Garcia. Vs Undisputed Kingdom – Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole Vs Shane Taylor Promotions – The Infantry and Shane Taylor w/Lee Moriarty

It’s Strong and Taylor to start, and Strong can’t get a side headlock, with Shane just shoving him off. Enziguri in response, O’Reilly tags in and the UK double team Taylor, but he comes back with a clothesline to both men. The Infantry with quick tags for some double teaming in the corner, Bravo covers for 1. Daddy Magic tags in in place of O’Reilly, and they bicker until Bravo shoves them into each other. Parker in, drop toe hold from Menard, elbow drop from Parker. Cole in, pump kick and Daddy Magic puts on a headset for some mid-match commentary.

Cole tags Garcia in, and he delivers the 10 count punches to both members of the Infantry. Taylor in, duking it out with Garcia. Dean with a cutter over the apron on Garcia, and Bravo follows up with an axe handle, with Taylor following suit with a leg drop on the apron. It all breaks down on the outside, until Garcia and Bravo make their way back into the ring. Chop by Taylor to Garcia, which rocks the TNT champion.

Bravo takes a cheap shot, and Taylor keeps up the offense with a short-arm clothesline. Garcia tries to fight back, hits the big back suplex on Taylor to create space. Garcia reaches for the tag but the Infantry pull 2.0 off the apron. Jawbreaker from Garcia, another to Dean, and Garcia makes the tag to O’Reilly. Strong in, leg whip, superkick from Cole and the UK dump Taylor to the outside.

Pump kick to Bravo, DVD neckbreaker on the knee from Cole. Sheer Drop Brainbuster with the assisted kick from Strong, and Cole hits the brainbuster on the knee, 1, 2, interrupted by Menard. Parker with a Gory Bomb! Shotgun dropkick from Garcia, superkick to Taylor, Rolled up by Bravo for 2, and both men go down with a double clothesline. All three teams face off and break down into slugfests. 2.0 with a double DDT to Cole, they try again on Strong but O’Reilly helps out.

Backbreaker to Menard. Garcia avoids a leg sweep from O’Reilly, hits a back suplex. Infantry with a double stomp to Garcia, tossed to the outside by Parker, no idea who is legal now. Taylor with a package piledriver to Parker! UK with a 3 on 1 attack on Taylor. Diving knee from O’Reilly, High Low on the outside. Cole misses the Panama Sunrise but hits a superkick. Cole lowers the knee pad and hits the BOOM knee from behind for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners via Pinfall Undisputed Kingdom – Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong

Post-match, the Undisputed Kingdom get jumped by Pac and Wheeler Yuta, with Claudio Castagnoli attacking Parker on the ramp too. Castagnoli has the mic and wants to congratulate the winners, but also remind everyone who the best trio is. Cole is being held back but shouts into the mic, and says they picked a fight with the wrong trio. Strong with a jumping knee out of nowhere! O’Reilly applies an ankle lock to Yuta and Claudio pulls him to safety.

Cole says he’s sick and tired of those three thinking they can do anything they want. Cole is going to cash in on his promise to be the best trio in 2025. Next week on Dynamite, the Undisputed Kingdom vs the Death Riders for the trios championships. Cole promises on everything he believes in that they will whip them and win those titles, and that is UNDISPUTED.

*Video package for FTR. FTR, those three letters represent the best in tag team wrestling. They have been champions everywhere they go. For far too long, their greatness has been forgotten, and that ends now. They need to hold the AEW tag team titles for a third time, so this message is for whoever holds the tag titles. Top Guys, out.

Singles Match: “Bad Apple” Bryan Keith Vs Bandido

Bryan Keith is back in his Bounty Hunter gear for this one. Bandido still has his hat on, Keith still with the poncho, and they come to blows. Keith with a big kick takes Bandido down, Bandido throws Keith’s poncho back at him though. Springboard back elbow avoided but Bandido does the gun fingers in his face. Dropkick connects and Keith is rocked. Mahistral cradle, 1, 2, no. Both men trade chops, Keith sends Bandido into the corner, gamengiri by Bandido and he dives into a right hand from the Bad Apple.

Keith stalks his opponent on the outside and hits a running boot. Back in the ring, Keith with a bulldog and he throws Bandido through the middle ropes back outside. Bandido makes it back into the ring and is met with a flapjack. 1, 2, no. Keith in control, goes for an exploder but Bandido rolls through into a pin attempt for 2. Bandido up top, nails a tornillo followed by a one-arm gorilla press slam, 1, 2, no. Bandido charges, Keith cuts that off with a misdirection lariat. Bandido to the middle turnbuckle, met with a rising headbutt! Keith heads up with him to the top rope…EXPLODER off the top!

Both men slowly get back to their feet, strikes exchanged. Leaping enziguri from the Bad Apple, now both men are back to back and they do the spaghetti western 10 paces, haha! They turn and both charge in with running kicks, landing simultaneously. Nice! Keith looks for a pedigree, avoided, Bandido into a tilt-a-whirl and a G2S. Bandido pulls the trigger…21Plex! 1, 2, 3!

Winner via Pinfall Bandido

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Powerhouse Hobbs who says he will be in Texas waiting for Big Bill.

Trios Tag Team Match: Los Facion Ingobernables – RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos Vs Ares and Jay Alexander and Rick Savage



LFI in trios action, hello! Mortos charges and hits the pop-up Samoan. Dralistico in with a springboard codebreaker. Dropkicks to the opponents on the apron, and here comes RUSH. RUSH gets ready, backs up, and hits the Bull’s Horns. 1, 2, 3.

Winners via Pinfall Los Facion Ingobernables – RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos

*LFI continue the assault after the bell. Komander makes the save! Diving poisonrana to Mortos! Headscissors to RUSH. And he goes for a dive but Dralistico sweeps the legs and pulls him to the outside. Dralistico feeds him back in, and LFI go to rip the mask…but the lights go out. A Hologram video plays! He steps into a portal….and we see the text ‘UPGRADE COMPLETE’.

HOLOGRAM IS BACK! Hologram rushes to the ring, elevated over Mortos and dropkicks RUSH to the outside. Huge tilt-a-whirl headscissors to Mortos, and the Trevor Lee crossbody. Komander and Hologram hit stereo dives. RUSH has grabbed a chair, and now referees make their way out to break it up. RUSH knocks a referee out with a headbutt!! That was a wild for minutes.

Backstage: Lexy Nair tries to get a word with Megan Bayne. Thunder Rosa jumps out, excited to see her, but Bayne has no response and walks off. Rosa says “Yay, another salty woman.” Rosa is excited for Texan hospitality today. She’s going to kick some butt.

Harley Half Time Concert is next on Collision

Harley Half Time Concert –

Harley wants to begin her second song of the evening. You;ve got four belts, but she has one dream. If Cameron’s being blunt, well she thinks Mone’s a cunNING woman. It’s time to feel the wrath x 10. Mone appears to be getting into it but then grabs the mic and tells her to shut the hell up. Mone gets that she’s super talented, but let’s get real…if there is anything ‘real’ about her. That puppet on her back could probably wrestle better than Cameron. Mone says she’s not on her level, so she needs to get out of her ring.

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Buddy Matthews waiting on Kazuchika Okada and then he walks in and Buddy says it is Australia Vs Japan’s best and I will beat you and the façade that is happening

Singles Match: “Natural” Dustin Rhodes Vs Ivan James.

Match starts, tie up, and then a side suplex and driver suplex for the win.

Winner via Pinfall “Natural” Dustin Rhodes

After the match Dustin says you call yourself the devil, you are not the devil, I looked at the devil in the eyes and I ripped his heart out, I am a survivor and you are sitting in a recliner thinking what you have done, I have been doing this for 5 decades and have the blood, sweat, tears and passion and next week in Austin Texas I will beat you down and drag you to the devil and they won’t remember me after what I do to you. BITCH.

Backstage: Death Riders – Pac, Yuta and Claudio are standing and Pac says we are the elite and we look forward to facing you, Claudio then says we can’t wait for Wednesday and then Wheeler just smiles.

Women’s Division Singles Match – “La Mera, Mera” Thunder Rosa Vs “Superbad Girl” Penelope Ford

