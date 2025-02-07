WWE SmackDown Results 2/7/25

WWE SmackDown returns tonight live from Memphis, TN.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae and Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven in a pair of Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, as well as appearances by Cody Rhodes, and Royal Rumble winners Charlotte Flair and “Main Event” Jey Uso.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, February 7, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – FEBRUARY 7, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs to get things started as always. We shoot inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We see arrival shots of LA Knight, Charlotte Flair and others, and then shoot into a recap package of WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga Kick Off This Week’s Show

Just like the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE Raw, the post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE SmackDown officially kicks off with 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner “Main Event” Jey Uso in a sea of fans in the building. He makes his way into the crowd as his theme hits, and the “YEET!” party begins as he heads all the way down to the ring.

Uso gets on the mic and says he’s had one hell of a week and he’s gotten lots of love too. He says his he’s now got to pick a champion, and he went to RAW so now he’s here at SmackDown to do the same. He asks Cody Rhodes to come out. Rhodes makes his way out to the ring. Both men hug in the ring, and Rhodes grabs a mic.

Rhodes says he knows what Uso wants to talk about – and Uso tells him he knows why he’s here and he has two choices to make. He can either stand across from him at Wrestlemania or he can stand next to you, with Rhodes and him being champions. Rhodes says his doctor told him he’s got a bunch of injuries from his ladder match but he left out the diagnosis of how full Rhodes’ heart is for Uso winning the Rumble.

Rhodes tells Uso that he knows this choice is Uso’s and they’ve had good moments in the ring, and if Uso chooses him he wants to make memories and have fun because it’ll be the last time because he plans on leaving Wrestlmania as champion. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu make their way out to the ring.

Tonga gets on the mic and “yeah’s” a bunch of time and Fatu and tells Rhodes last year he took that title from his family and his family needs that title back. He turns his attention to Uso and tells Uso that he won’t be the one bringing the title back to the family. Uso superkicks Tonga and a brawl ensues. Fatu takes out Uso and beats down on Rhodes. Uso superkicks Fatu and Rhodes hits a Cody Cutter making Tonga and Fatu flee. We head to a break.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Piper Niven vs. Bianca Belair

When the show returns, Cody Rhodes & “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga is announced for tag-team action later in the show. Back inside the arena, Piper Niven is finishing her ring entrance, in progress, with Chelsea Green by her side.

The familiar sounds of Bianca Belair’s entrance music hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” accompanied by Naomi. The bell sounds and off we go with our first match of the evening, which is the first of three scheduled Elimination Chamber qualifying matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

After some early offense from Belair, things start to get competitive. As Niven takes over and settles into a comfortable offensive lead after a big spot on the floor at ringside, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Niven still controlling the action. Belair tries firing up for an offensive comeback, but Niven cuts it super short and remains in control of the match. Fans rally behind Belair with “EST! EST!” chants. Belair hoists the much larger Niven up and hits a picture-perfect K.O.D. for the win.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Bianca Belair

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Carmelo Hayes & Akira Tozawa

Backstage, Nick Aldis is in his office when in comes Carmelo Hayes. He tells Hayes he spoke with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who requested Hayes face a Raw Superstar tonight. Aldis says he has granted that request.

Hayes says after last week, he’s not interested. Akira Tozawa comes in. Hayes changes his mind. Aldis says Hayes cost Tozawa his spot in the Rumble and subsequently, his chance to main event WrestleMania.

It’s only fair he give him an opportunity at revenge tonight. Hayes now loves the idea and says it’s going to be a lay-up. As he walks off, Tozawa taunts him by yelling, “Air ball!”

#DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

WWE Tag-Team Champions #DIY come to the ring as we head into another commercial break. When the show returns, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are settled into the ring in their street clothes with microphones in-hand.

The champs discuss their lives after retaining their titles at The Royal Rumble. Gargano addresses Memphis and asks them to give it up for them and they’re boo’d. Gargano says they’ve been Motor City Machine Guns twice now and that this proves they’re the best tag team in the world.

Ciampa says the chances Motor City Machine Guns winning these titles again is dead and then say they respect MCMG and ask everyone to stand up and observe a moment of silence for MCMG. Pretty Deadly come out and remind DIY with all the help they’ve had to keep those titles.

Nick Aldis comes out and says DIY has no right to make demands and tells Pretty Deadly that they don’t deserve a title shot but if they can beat DIY they’ll get to challenge DIY for their titles and that match is next. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the match is in progress with Ciampa taking it to Prince. He has him in a body lock and Prince is slammed in the corner. Gargano is tagged in and Prince is able to dodge the double team and get DIY out of the ring.

Gargano is able to come in but Prince tags out to Wilson who takes down Gargano in the middle of the ring. Wilson also beats on Ciampa and the takes down Gargano. Ciampa is taken down with a clothesline and Prince is tagged. Pretty Deaddly attack DIY and hit spring board codebreaker on Gargano for a two count.

Ciampa slams Wilson against the ring post and in the ring Ciampa and Prince trade punches. Ciampa kicks and punches Prince and Wilson kicks Ciampa who is rolled up and Pretty Deadly get the win. After the match, the show heads into another commercial break.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso vs. LA Knight

When the show returns, The Miz talks to Andrade backstage and says he can learn so much from him. Andrade says he did, he learned how to beat him and walks away. Cody Rhodes comes by and The Miz tells Rhodes he will always have his back.

Rhodes says he doesn’t need The Miz to have his back. The Miz says he knows what this title does to friendships and if Uso chooses him, will Rhodes still be his friend? For Uso to challenge Rhodes would be a great story for Uso, kind of like how last year it was Rhodes’ great story.

Inside the FedEx Forum, the theme for Drew McIntyre hits and “The Scottish Psychopath” makes his way to the ring in black and blue leather. He talks about being traded from the Raw brand to the blue brand of SmackDown, taking shots at the red brand and Adam Pearce in the process.

He then makes it clear he’s here on SmackDown because he’s got his sights set on “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. He is cut off by the theme for Jimmy Uso, who tells McIntyre he is sounding like a jealous ex-girlfriend these days. Drew says he’s a different man and isn’t upset with Jey’s comments.

“Whoops, Jimmy. Years now I still can’t tell you apart.” He says they are so similar except Jey said “YEET!” first. Jimmy says he can say “YEET!” if he wants. He can say “NO YEET!” if he wants. He’s Big Jim and he’s here to get his.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

