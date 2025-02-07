Video: WWE says Sami Zayn is out indefinitely
Wade Barrett & Joe Tessitore announce Sami Zayn is out indefinitely with spinal compression and extreme nerve damage from Kevin Owens attack this past Raw.
Sami Zayn Medical Update from @JoeTessESPN on #SmackDown:
Sami is out indefinitely due to spinal compression and extreme nerve damage. This injury is a result of what was delivered—the package piledriver from Kevin Owens. pic.twitter.com/q2udNK5zn0
— MetalMama Brittany (@MetalMama1987) February 8, 2025