Video: WWE says Sami Zayn is out indefinitely

Wade Barrett & Joe Tessitore announce Sami Zayn is out indefinitely with spinal compression and extreme nerve damage from Kevin Owens attack this past Raw.

Sami Zayn Medical Update from @JoeTessESPN on #SmackDown:

Sami is out indefinitely due to spinal compression and extreme nerve damage. This injury is a result of what was delivered—the package piledriver from Kevin Owens. pic.twitter.com/q2udNK5zn0 — MetalMama Brittany (@MetalMama1987) February 8, 2025

