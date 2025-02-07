Video: WWE says Sami Zayn is out indefinitely

Feb 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Wade Barrett & Joe Tessitore announce Sami Zayn is out indefinitely with spinal compression and extreme nerve damage from Kevin Owens attack this past Raw.

