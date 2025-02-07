Update on WWE releases, six talent cuts

According to Fightful and PWInsider, WWE has released:

– AOP

– Paul Ellering

– Blair Davenport

– Cedric Alexander

Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90 — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 8, 2025

– Sonya Deville

Deville will be leaving WWE later this month.

She was informed tonight that the company would not be renewing her current contract.

Deville would be free and clear to perform anywhere as there would not be a 90 day no compete involved

(Source: Fightful Select)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

