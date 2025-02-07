Update on WWE releases, six talent cuts

Feb 7, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Fightful and PWInsider, WWE has released:

– AOP
– Paul Ellering
– Blair Davenport
– Cedric Alexander

Sonya Deville

Deville will be leaving WWE later this month.

She was informed tonight that the company would not be renewing her current contract.

Deville would be free and clear to perform anywhere as there would not be a 90 day no compete involved

(Source: Fightful Select)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Shay KarMichael

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal