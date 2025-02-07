Undertaker on who should induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

Last week, it was confirmed that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be headlining the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class. While appearing on Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker commented on who he thinks will induct Triple H…

“Shawn [Michaels], I think. Their friendship, the things they did together. Obviously, I have a tremendous history at WrestleMania with him and we’ve had great matches, but it’s gotta be Shawn. That’s his call. Wherever he goes, you can’t make a wrong call there, but I would guess Shawn. If not Shawn, Stephanie [McMahon].” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

In 2011, Triple H inducted Michaels into the WWE Hall of Fame.

.@undertaker & I got him good on his home turf! It is an honor of a lifetime to announce that the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025 is none other than my friend @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/ALmHzuBx48 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 30, 2025

