Tony Khan discusses AEW’s financial growth

Tony Khan emphasized AEW’s success and stability despite the changing cable industry, describing the company as a “proven, consistent winner year in, year out.” He highlighted AEW’s financial growth, stating, “This is our biggest year ever. Our revenue is so much bigger now with our new contract. It’s much bigger, multiple times bigger than ever before on revenue because of our new deal.”

Khan elaborated on AEW’s expanded reach, explaining how their new contract has significantly boosted their presence on television and streaming platforms. “Which is, I think it’s well known, it’s a much bigger deal now with AEW Dynamite and Collision simulcast and streaming every Wednesday and Saturday on TBS and TNT. Now with Max added in, we’re creating also as one of the top sports streaming shows. And it’s a path to the future,” he said. Khan credited AEW’s strong performance across platforms, adding, “We do great on TBS and TNT. And now we’re a top show for Max. And it’s great to be associated with a company that, frankly, for us, has given us all these great opportunities. And I think we’ve delivered.”

When asked about the possibility of making AEW a publicly traded company, Khan firmly dismissed the idea. “I don’t want to,” he responded. Instead, he expressed his commitment to keeping AEW a “great family business,” sharing his vision for the future. “I want to build — I’m still a relatively young executive, and someday, I’d like to have a family, and hopefully, they can work in the business. It’s a family business.”

Source: CNBC Sport

