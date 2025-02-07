Tony Khan arrives at Super Bowl on $360 million yacht

AEW President Tony Khan arrived at the Super Bowl along with his father Shad Khan on a $360 million yacht by the name of Kismet.

In an interview with SportsGrid, the younger Khan said that he’s living on the mega yacht with his father.

“It’s fantastic, that’s where I’m living,” Khan said of the 400-foot yacht. “My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he’s been able to build up, it’s a real success story.”

He continued, “Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I’m so blessed to be his son and he’s a great man. I’m also living with him on a boat.”

The yacht has three pools, four fire places, a gym, basketball and pickleball courts, its own heliped, a sauna, a spa, and even a cryotherapy chamber across its six decks.

Charter rates for the yacht start at a cool $3 million per week!

